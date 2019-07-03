Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hi-diddly-ho, TAYborinos.

It’s Wednesday yet again. All day, I’m told. And I’m having buyer’s regret. You see, I’m a sucker for LEGO minifigures and the other day, I saw some when I was out. Mind you, LEGO has not released a regular series line this year yet. But! They did release Disney and LEGO Movie 2. I have yet to see the latter, and the former is not a company or their works I care for. The Disney line, however, had some Pixar offers (I keep them separate in my mind) and some Disney characters I actually wouldn’t mind (like Chip and Dale, and Scrooge McDuck because I love David Tennant and let’s just say that’s my reason and I’m sticking with it).

Anyway, the chance at getting something ridiculous and not to my liking was small. So, of course, as you can imagine, I got the second-to-worst character of the lot: Anna from Frozen.

I almost died.

As for my LEGO 2 pull, I dunno who she is but she certainly isn’t cool looking and not a watermelon person, so now I’m doubly upset. I could have saved that money for an indie game or something but nooooooo. Now I feel terrible. T-E-R-R-I-B-L-E.

Advertisement

For today’s suggested topics:

