Hiya TAY! My sister and I finally started Dragon Quest Builders 2, after UPS failed to deliver last Friday and left us two days out of playtime.

She’s not sure she’s liking it as much as the first. Me, I’m loving one of the new characters, Malroth. He’s awesome! And if you’re planning on playing (or already are), you’ll know immediately what his deal is and it’s pretty cool.

In the game, we’ve been building a farm and I have to tell you... it’s so relaxing, so great. When the rain falls and our character is out working the field, it’s the best. I’m reminded of all the Harvest Moon games we played where were so happy we got a break from watering because it just rained all day. Oh, and real life too. Watering a garden is nice and all but doing it for days and days on end is the pits.

For today’s suggested topics:

What’s the most relaxing game you’ve played?

If you could transport to a digital game world, would you like to live in a Harvest Moon type scenario? What would you grow, and which animals would you raise?

Which video game world/village would you not like to live in?

What’s better: Rainy days or sunny days?



What’s the last veggie you ate?

Whenever it rains, I find myself humming this one: