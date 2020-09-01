Tay Open Forum - Replaying stuff.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

So we have new month now, huh? Summer is on its last dying breath.

This whole weekend I’ve been working on my Silent Hill world in vrchat. I have not worked on it in a long time because the project broke in unity a while ago. So spent a lot of time redoing a lot of things. (One day I will learn how to store backups.) But coming back to it has been fun. At the time of writing the world has almost received 40.000 visits in vrchat. Which makes it the biggest thing I have worked on. I don’t wanna take too much credit for it though. I mean, all I have done is to take others people stuff and made it viewable in VR. But for a franchise like Silent hill it feels worth it.

Which reminds me. I really should replay Silent hill 2 again at some point. I haven’t done that in probably a decade. But I guess it is because I get similar pleasure from just listening to the music or watch some cutscenes rather than replaying it all. So even if I haven’t replayed it in a while I have experience it in some ways.

One game I have spent time replaying is Red Alert. Bought the new release of it recently. (Yes I know you’ll get Command & Conquer aswell, but just does not have same nostalgic for that game.) This was maybe the first PC game I ever played, and it still holds up very well. I’ve never been into RTS afterwards but that is more because of a lack of trying. But I find Red Alert to be a perfect little nostalgic game to play while listening to some music or podcast.

