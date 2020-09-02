TAY: Open Forum - "Retro?" Edition

Image : PlatinumGames

Hey TAY — a Wednesday is upon us yet again. Lots happened since last I was here. Sad things such as Chadwick Boseman’s death and that really hit me. It was a busy time for me as well, as an aside. I’m looking forward to a couple of days off but it starts anew next week where long, busy hours await again. Which makes “vacation” feel negated but what can I do. Thanks to Ishamael for covering and I hope everyone’s doing as well as they possibly can. Check in if you can.

So the other day, TAY’er Peter Tieryas was musing on Twitter that he got a copy of Infinite Space. It reminded me that I, too, have a copy of that game but never played. So I think I’m going to dig up my DS and play that this week. I know nothing of it only that some people seemed to like it (or at least, that’s what I got from word of mouth only to look at reviews to see that, at a quick glance, it got middling reviews. Who knows though! Maybe it’s totally brilliant! I can only know if I play myself.

I’ve been feeling like playing retro things these days but is Infinite Space considered retro? What is the time frame for things being retro? An internet search tells me this game came out in spring of 2010. It’s over 1o years. Is that retro in console time? What is time these days anyway...

For today’s suggested articles:

Who here has played Infinite Space? Was it good?

For those of you that had/have a DS—what was your favourite game or list your favourites?

So what time length is considered “retro” in gaming?

RIP, King