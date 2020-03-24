Tay Open Forum - Rise and shine Ms. Vance.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Sup Tay!



I’m at work right now. I hate it. Who are these people around me? What the hell are they talking about on the news? Everyone seem insane. I need to get out of here. Fast. I need to go home. I can’t go on like this. Enough is enough.

Advertisement

This is not related to me wanting to play Half-life: Alyx at all. The world is just insane...

Well maybe it is both.

It was a long time ago I was this excited for a game. But Alyx excite me for several of reasons. Of course it is a sequel/prequel to a good series from a developer that used to do amazing stuff. But also, as person who have used VR regularly for two years, it’s exciting to be able to play a game that has a big budget behind it. Also this game might with all that fancy software that support it spawn new vr games with the same tools, and probably there will be some mods coming.

Although, I might also just be excited because corona has made me more secluded than normally. So any reason to escape this reality I jump into right away. I bought Doom Eternal this Friday. Which is a sequel that I enjoyed a lot. But I would probably not buy it if things were more normal. I have enough games as it is and I get Half-life: Alyx for “free” sense I bought a Index. So I figured I probably would just play Doom this weekend and then put it on hold for a while. I ended up only playing it on Saturday (Although to 3AM!) But whatever. I was going to stay at home the entire weekend anyway.

So yeah. The world might be crazy right now. But at least we have some good video games here. Speaking of, that animal crossing looks cool man.

Advertisement

Here are some suggested topics for today: