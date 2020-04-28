Tay Open Forum - Seclusion

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Good morning Tay!



It feels like I woke up from a long slumber. Last Sunday I came to work, but I felt a bit sick so I went home pretty sudden after about an hour. I did get pretty worried about it. Even if I wasn’t feeling that sick. But heard stories how covid-19 affects people and didn’t really wanna go through with that. So I went to bed and stayed there until today. Although even if I felt slightly sick it was never big deal. No fever or anything. So I guess that is good. It feels a bit awkward but they do tell us to go home at the slightest thing so I guess I did the right thing.

But damn, staying in bed a whole day mess with your brain. I feel so slow today like my brain is out of shape. I’m also ready to say that Persona 5 is one hell of a addictive game. Because I spent the whole day yesterday playing it while I was awake. Gotten crazy far in a short amount of time.

But regardless of how I feel being tired of the whole covid-19 thing, I can’t help feeling lucky in my situation. I have a work, I am apparently healthy, and even if I do get sick I will probably survive and I wont be in economic ruin because of it . I’m also pretty good at managing this whole social distancing thing. I mean I miss being able to visit friends and family more regularly . But I jhave lived alone most of my life. So it’s not a new situation for me.

Take care you all!

