Tay Open Forum - Sleep now.

Really tired today at the time of writing. (Monday.) I think I only slept like 3 hours last night . I was playing Vrchat for far too long yesterday and then when I went to bed I woke up around 2-3 am and couldn’t sleep again for while. So gonna try keep this breif.

Speaking of sleeping. I snoore extremly heavily. Since I live alone it usually doesn’t bother me. But whenever someone is sleeping with me or if I visit my family I get to hear that I am loud a lot . Other than making by thr oat dry it has not bother me though . But lately my head feels heavy when I wake up sometimes. It can last until the afternoon. At first I assumed it was because I was not eating well. I can be bad at eating breakfast. But it didn’t seem to solve it. Then when I was at my mothers apartment for one night she mentioned that it sounded like I was having trouble breathing when I was snooring. She is a nurse so I assumed she knew her stuff. So next Monday I am going to meet a doctor about it. If things goes well I am going to have to go to a ”sleep lab” (Not really sure what they are called in english .) Where I would have to sleep an whole night and they examine me if they think I need help.

Although that would mean that if they think I get too little air while sleeping I would get a sort of oxygen mask to wear while I am sleeping for like… The rest of my life? Doesn’t sound very appealing. But my dad has one of those and he says it has helped him a lot. And it makes him sound like Darth Vader while he is sleeping, so I guess that is pretty cool.

