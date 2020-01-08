TAY: Open Forum - "So Last Year" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY. The year isn’t so new anymore. It already feels like we’ve been in it for 84 years, as the saying goes. But let’s talk about last year because being stuck in the past is the best.

I had just one plan going into October of last year: start and finish Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Trails of Cold Steel III before 2020 hit.

WELL. That went horribly wrong. I got about halfway through Cold Steel III. Luigi’s Mansion remains maybe 1/4 of the way done? I have no clue but it’s not far. I did finish SteamWorld Quest, finally! So there’s that...

And now all those plans have been goofed as I play Pokémon Sword. My new plan is to...well, whatever it is I’m doing, it all has to be done by March 3.

Sometimes, I regret making plans.

Here are your suggested topics: