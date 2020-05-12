Tay Open Forum - Something new.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Last week I got new position at work. Which is a temporary one that I will have over summer and possibly a bit longer than that. It is awesome to try something new, especially since I switch for a pretty physical work to sitting at a office. But I have been surprised how hard it is for me to learn new things. Despite that I have found my current work pretty boring I feel like I have been pretty comfortable in it. I did my work well and didn’t really need to bother with much else. I guess a part of me was running on autopilot while doing it. Now all the suddenly I have to think again before I do anything, and adjust to a whole new social environment. It has been exhausting. But in a good way. I feel like I really need this. I don’t want to get stuck doing the same thing.

Which is a similar situation my computer is in. Last week I wrote that I bought some new fancy hardware, but my computer wouldn’t start after installing them. Well, now that is fixed and I am currently typing on it. I might even call it a new computer because with windows reinstalled a majority of the hardware and software running it is new. It is weird though, after I fixed it I haven’t used it much. It is running fine and replaying games with a higher setting has been nice. But I feel like there is so much work left to do. So much software I need to install, and projects I need to get running. That the thought of doing is kinda stressful. As an small example, I tried reinstall Skyrim VR yesterday with all the mods I wanted but it didn’t work so I stopped after a while. Even if I get it installed it I probably want to install OBS and play with the setting so it streams VR decently. There is a lot of small things like that I wanna do that ends up in a whole lot of work.

But eh, there is no rush.

