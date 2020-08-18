Tay Open Forum - Space!

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

I was listening to a podcast the other day. Which stumble into a conversation about space traveling and how we should focus our resources more on making space traveling possible. As the biggest reason would be to give the human race a collective goal which would encourage countries working together on issues such as climate change.

That made me think. I’m not sure if we would actually gain anything from it. I wouldn’t say we shouldn’t research it, of course we should. But I’m thinking, due how large space is, that any space travel outside our solar system might be a impossibility, and always will be. And even at a time when it might not be technically impossible, it might be too much of a inconvenience to travel. Since it would mean being locked in a spaceship for several of decades, maybe hundreds of years. I brought this up with a random person on Vrchat, and he mentioned that people used to do this all the time when we were exploring the world in ships. Like when Columbus discovered reached America. I thought this was an unfair comparison, because it took Columbus only 36 days until he reached Bahamas. Considering the environment of the ships back in those days I’m not sure they would survive traveling for a year. So yeah, I would say it is not quite the same challenge as having a spaceship traveling for 100 years. Perhaps we would be able to but people to sleep and send them away. But even that was the case, having a spaceship that manage to travel for a long time and be self sufficient enough seems like a huge technical hurdle by itself.

Of course, I could be wrong with all this. I don’t know much about this. Perhaps we are close to finding a infinite source of powers which makes all sorts of space travel possible. I hope I am wrong.

But I seriously think we should just focus on solving climate change for now, before we try do all that.

