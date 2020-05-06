TAY: Open Forum - "Starting Something New" Edition

Hi TAY - how’s everyone this week? I hope you’re all doing as well as you can. As ata3res, cities, and countries figure out how to reopen, please be careful out there. I know it’s scary as heck. I’m nervous about it—let us know how you’re doing if you can.

Once in awhile, I’ll think about my backlog and feel the urge to play something. But I also feel like starting up a game can be very daunting. Having to learn a new system, getting through some of the initial slog with tutorials and whatnot. It’s overwhelming! It’s why I look at old JRPGs I haven’t played and wonder if it’s the best idea for me to even try. Now’s the time to do that but I get so bogged down. I usually regret those decisions.

That’s why I won’t start anything until FFVIIR is done as tempting as the Trials of Mana remake and Sakura Wars look. Don’t have ‘em. Don’t need ‘em right now. The backlog doesn’t grow. I’m making good decisions!

For today’s suggested topics: