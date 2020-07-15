I'm really feeling it!
I'm really feeling it!

TAY: Open Forum - "Stop Me If You've Heard This One" Edition

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Illustration for article titled TAY: Open Forum - Stop Me If Youve Heard This One Edition
Screenshot: Radical Fish Games (Other)

Hi TAY - how are things? Welcome back to a Wednesday. I’m here this week! Without a topic...maybe if I keep typing I’ll think of something but... hrm, let’s see.

Next week things get crazy for me again but I’ve had a couple of days lately where I got to do things other than work. During that time, I played Animal Crossing and only recently started CrossCode. It’s an action RPG that people seem to love, I guess. I’m not far in so I’m waiting for cool things to happen but you know what? I just rather be playing something light like Paper Mario. Soon though! But now that I have gotten CrossCode and started, I probably won’t start Paper Mario anytime soon because that is how distractions begin, and games go unfinished.

For today’s suggested topics:

  • Okay, today’s the day! You get to finish a game without distractions! Which one is it?
  • If you have a backlog, what’s the oldest game in it?
  • What games are you looking forward to? As we wind down the current-gen, is there something in the next-gen that piques your interest? Or is there a franchise you’d like to see make a return?
  • Oh here’s something new—CrossCode has cool graphics in-game world but I don’t like the character art. It just doesn’t appeal to me. Is there a game you loved how the world looked but the character art just didn’t do anything for you?
  • Was this the worst repeat questions you’ve seen from me over the years, and in fact, the worst forum ever?

