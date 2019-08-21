Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

How is it another Wednesday, TAY and I am covering for Z who is a little swamped at the moment. As such lets talk about something that is near and dear to my heart television. Namely, streaming television as it seems to be getting worse as time goes on.

Not in terms of content. If anything so much good content exists we cannot possibly watch it all anymore. No its price as more and more streaming services pop up there just seems to be this view that we’re getting Cable 2.0 all over again. Which to be honest is kind of annoying, but on the other hand those Marvel and Star Wars series look amazing and I do want Kim Possible streaming... so Disney + when it launches looks like a sure thing for me.

Here are your suggested time related topics: