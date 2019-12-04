TAY: Open Forum - "Stressed" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Ahoy hoy, TAY.
Well, this is it. The final few weeks of 2019 which means all the shopping I need to get done for Christmas should be done and shipped by next week but I feel super behind.
All those games I said I’d finish before the year’s up are also...not finished, and will certainly be carried into 2020. Being busy over Thanksgiving with various guests means those plans got messed up (sorry, Weeg).
Then there’s general life things.
I feel kind of stressed! Although I shouldn’t be. Things will get done. Of course, they will. How to start though...
Here are your suggested topics:
- What’s a stressful moment in a video game you’ve experienced?
- What game would you like to finish before 2019 comes to a close?
- Does this time of year stress you out?
- Any vacation to look forward to? Where would you go if you could right now?