Tay Open Forum - Summer save us please.

Howdy Tay!

Well, last week was an odd week. I had already wrote an Open Forum for the week. But when I saw all the protests, and things on the internet going dark in support of it. It didn’t really feel right to post it.

Last week was also the week when I started to work full time with my new temporary position at work. It is not certain how long I will have it, but it could be a year. The beginning was pretty rough but I am slowly catching up with it, and if find it fun to work with something new.

I’m also still looking for an apartment, and while I haven’t found anything things feels calmer. Because it seems like no one will kick me out of my current one as long as I can show that I am looking. So it feels like I can take my time finding a place that is good rather than get the first thing I found out of panic.

So there is a lot of things going on right now. Both in my private life and in the world. Good thing my vacation starts this Thursday. It just came sneaking up to me with everything that has been going on. I am honestly not sure what to do. I would like to travel home to my family in another city. Just not sure if that is the right thing to do still. And even if it would safe, I should probably spend my free time finding an apartment. So a part of me feel like I should be spending it at home.

But then again I am probably not the only one in this situation. Most people needed to replan the coming weeks. Since I might stay at home I’ve started looking into things I could do at home or nearby now when I got the free time. Like start drawing again, or I can keep learning stuff in unity like I did earlier this year. I’ve also look into the hiking possibilities nearby where I live. Would be nice to walk in the forest for a day.

I also bought Vive trackers so I can have full body VR when I play Vrchat. Because I am weird like that. XD



