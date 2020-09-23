I'm really feeling it!
ShopSubscribe
I'm really feeling it!
This is a platform for User Generated Content. G/O Media assumes no liability for content posted by Kinja users to this platform.

TAY: Open Forum - "Thanatos Is The Best Boy, Of Course" Edition

zarnyx
Narelle Ho Sang
Filed to:Open Forum
Open ForumTAYHadesThanatosBest BoySupergiant Games
14
Save
Who can deny this is the best boy?
Who can deny this is the best boy?
Illustration: Supergiant Games

Hey TAY. Welcome back to Wednesday! For anyone who has actually been keeping track of days anymore...it’s actually Wednesday, yes. I think...ha, kidding. It is. Promise.

Advertisement

In my continued terrible habits of leaving games unfinished (something I tried not to do for a very long time but once in a while would slip bad and then five years laters, Persona 5 remains unplayed), I put down CrossCode to play Hades once more, now that it has gotten a full release.

I’m a huge Supergiant fan. Pyre is one of my favourite games and well, Hades is up there too. I’ve only played maybe three (?)rogue-likes/rogue-lites but I always enjoy them when I do. Enter The Gungeon which I suck at. The other is Dead Cells which is soooooo amazing. Unsurprisingly, Hades is pretty great as well. Because Supergiant has a magic touch for everything they’ve done so far.

Advertisement

I played the game for about 8 hours while it was in Early Access last year, and I was impressed then. I loved Charon’s theme (because Darren Korb remains the best composer). Now that I’m playing the full release, I’m hooked. Like, I-won’t-stop-until-I-beat-that-damned-final-boss, hooked. I’m close to it! I almost did it yesterday. Victory is close and I’m determined.

Also, oh yeah...I named the forum a particular thing right. Well, just so you know, Thanatos is the best boy because he has silver hair, and I have a problem. that’s all you really need to know. NOW HAVE SOME THANATOS THEME MUSIC:

For today’s suggested questions/topics:

  • Why aren’t you playing Hades?
  • You are playing Hades? Cool. Why isn’t Thanatos your favorite character?
  • What are your thoughts on rogue-likes?
  • Was anyone successful on getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X order in?
  • Do you plan on getting one during the launch year?

P.S. Before I am accused yet again of sleeping on Hypnos, please know that Hypnos is my other favorite and my best. And if you played Hades, you’d know why.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter