Tay Open Forum – The cats broke my VR headset.

Screenshot : Me

Hey Tay...



Last week I wrote about that I take care of two cats for a friend. They will probably be gone a few hours after this is posted. It has been going along pretty well. They have slowly adjusted to my apartment, and become more social towards me. I was home for most of the weekend and they were constantly around me. Even when I was cleaning with the vacuum cleaner which I assumed they would hate. So it has been kinda nice, they are fun company.

Except that I hate them, because they broke the only thing that matters to me…

It happen on Saturday evening. One of the cats is extremely fond of climbing and has reached corners of the apartment that I thought was impossible by man or cats alike. That cat had become interested in a shelf that hangs between my desk and a couch. I was lying on the couch with my VR headset on playing Vrchat. I did notice that the cat was up to something but didn’t really mind him exploring. What then happen is that I think he jumped to the shelf from my desk chair to the top shelf. The problem is though that the board on that shelf is loose. It is not attached to anything. (Which is a bit lazy I admit, the shelf was there when I moved in, and haven’t really used it much.) So when the cat attempted to jump up to it it flew of and hit the side of my head while I was on the couch. Which hurt like hell. But the physical pain was nothing compared to my emotional pain when I saw what had happen to my Index vr headset.

Photo : ME

One of the speakers was ripped of. The headset otherwise still works but now I can only get sound from the left side. I can connect headphones to the VR headset and use that instead. But I really liked the speakers the Index had so it sucked. Damn that cat. DAMN IT TO HELL.



Jokes aside. I don’t blame the cats for it. Luckily, you can easily take the speakers apart from the headset and replace them with new ones. So been in contact with Valve asking for a new speaker. They told me yesterday that they will send a new one. So this was just a temporary setback. But still, a pretty funny story to tell.

Anyway. Here are some suggested topics for today:

What crazy thing has happen to you or nearby you recently?

Mention a thing that broke that you miss.

How has summer treated you so far?

Or talk about anything.