TAY: Open Forum - The End

Illustration : Talk Amongst Yourselves

Hey everyone! Let’s come together in these final days of this website and make them the best they can be.

Today’s Forum was going to be about my new gaming PC that just showed up yesterday, but then came the news that Kinja was going to be shutting down personal and community blogs. The end of this little corner of the internet is drawing near. I’ve been a part of the community for just shy of 7 years and I’ve met a lot of awesome people that I count amongst my friends. I’ve seen members come and go, I’ve seen drama, and I’ve b een there for a lot of good times. W hile this community isn’t as big as it used to be, I have always loved being a part of it. You’re all amazing.



Some of my favorite TAY moments have been the fun games nights I helped organize on Xbox and PC, having the opportunity to review new games like Halo 5, starting a TAY podcast, reading the cool new articles and stuff people were always posting, our annual S ecret S anta, and just talking with all of you guys on the Open Forum, in our old IRC chatroom, and on our Discord server. Even when this website is gone, I’ll still look back fondly on these past several years of memories.

This doesn’t have to be the end of the friendships we’ve all made here though. I would implore you all to join our Discord s erver where a lot of us still chat a lot every single day, or at the very least make sure we’re all following each other on Twitter or have some other way to keep in touch. It would be a real shame to let all the connections we’ve made here die out.

Anyway, I’ve rattled on too long. Here are some topics for discussion!

