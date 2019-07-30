Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Hiya Tay!

After I’ve started working full time at a job I never really imagine me working with at all I’ve been very uncertain about what to do with myself. Animation used to be my big dream working with. But I honestly don’t miss working with it. I love the craft, but not sure if I want to work with it. Especially not on freelance which I had the most experience with.

Which leaves me wondering if there is something else I wanna do. But looking for work is the last thing I wanna do after having some terrible experience with it. Which leaves me in a situation where I feel rather stuck. And it feels pretty awkward being 31 years old and not knowing what I wanna do when I grow up.

At the same time, I wouldn’t say my situation is terrible. After several of years of part time works and freelance projects. My situation is pretty stable right now, with a job where people appreciate me and an adequate salary that makes me able to travel now and then. It is just that I don’t think I wanna do it forever.

... Also my vacation ends today. So that is why I might be a bit of a downer. XD

Anyway, here are some suggested topics for today: