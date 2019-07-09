Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Howdy Tay!

I spent the weekend trying to learn unity. You see I spend a lot of time in Vrchat, which has unity as game engine. And you as a player can pretty much import anything from Unity if you can make it. I’ve made a few things now in Vrchat. Like my main avatar “Midna” from Twilight princess. (Well I didn’t make the model, it’s from here. But I made it playable in vrchat.) And I was thinking “I really want to be able to turn invisible and make it seem like my character is teleporting around like the game”. I’ve seen other avatars been able to do this, and I managed to do a few things in unity already. So what the hell, lets give it a try.

I can say that after a few hours of trying this weekend it’s been a complete failure. I am no closer to being able to make my character invisible in the game then I were when I started. I’m having troubles doing the shaders, and even if I manage I don’t really know how to add it on my existing avatar that already has a shader, and then animate them to work when I want them to. For other things I’ve done I had some decent tutorials available for me to learn the basic and then twist things up myself. But here I haven’t really been able to find much guidance.

Although despite that I do enjoy trying out unity now and then. It’s kinda rewarding to be able to create something in it and then be able to instantly show it of in a game. So might give it another go again soon.

