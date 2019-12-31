Tay Open Forum - This is the end.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Good morning Tay!



Last day of the year huh? And what a year it has been for gaming. I thought now would be a good time for us to look back at the year and reveal our TOP 10 GAMES OF 2019!!!

Or not.

I’ve haven’t played a lot games this year so what would I know. But that might be because 2019 was a busy year for me of both good and bad things. Among the bad things was drama in the family. Lots of work, and... Wait… that was it? I mean… that was less than I expected. How come I feel grumpy then so often? I really have nothing to complain about.

On the good side, this year I had a lot of vacation. I had extra vacation hours saved up from last year that I took out this year among my regular vacation hour. I used it pretty well. I was in Japan two times. One time alone which was a blast, and I’m glad I managed to travel alone and enjoy myself. The second trip was with my dad, which was fun that as well. Also this was the year I became an uncle. I’ve spent a lot time with my brothers little baby daughter this Christmas which was wonderful. Another good thing about this year is that I feel like I’ve open up more socially as a person and because of that I feel closer to some of my friends. Like I feel appreciated for being friends with them. Not sure but I feel like I am easier to talk to than I used to be.

Considering all that 2019 was a pretty good year for me personally. Yeah... Yeah it was good.

...

Oh right, and now I remember why I’ve been so grumpy. 2019 was a awful year politically.



Anyway here are some suggested topics for today:

How would you describe this year? What will you remember from it?

Doing anything special today? I work today and tomorrow. So that is cool. Not grumpy about it at all.

Or talk about anything.

Happy new year everyone!