Hey TAY!

It’s me, again. And Wednesday! Wednesday is here, too! All day. Wednesday. So the night before, I had the clearest dream! Thankfully it wasn’t insane like some of them are. It was very nice. I actually went shopping! And I don’t like going shopping but apparently, I went out shopping for vinyl. The guy who helped me in the dream was very nice but he judged me for trying to buy a Muse vinyl. He gave me a look, and I was all, “alright. You’re right. I don’t need to spend money on newer Muse albums in vinyl format because they’re just...not what they used to be.” It was hilarious. But then I came across a treasure trove of Gorillaz vinyl! There were so many albums that I wanted to buy but I awoke just then. Maybe it was a sign that I need to get on that one article I’m supposed to write... ..sigh..

I’d just like to go back to my dream of finding vinyl.

For today’s suggested topics:

Have you ever had a dream that you wish could just go back to?

I love collecting video game vinyl (and other regular band vinyl) but if you could have (and maybe you do!) one album on vinyl, what would it be?

What’s the best video game ost you heard lately?

I have Pyre and Transistor on vinyl, but I still really need this one: