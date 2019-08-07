Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

How is it another Wednesday, TAY? Do you know how many things I haven’t yet done? A lot. I need to send my Switch controllers for repair (actually, I have three pairs in need of fixing). I need to write and refine a bunch of articles that are pending, and are currently terrible (and will remain so, it feels like). And there’s so much more, and I just don’t know anymore.

Time is passing us by, and I feel dismal.

Yesterday, Slinker spoke about the motivation to be cheery and normalcy feels wrong when so much is crap about this world right now. I don’t blame him, and I’m feeling the same way.

Times are hard, and it’s tough to see positives right here and now. But let’s try, if even for a small mental break. We have each other, and you guys are the best. Let’s always remember that.

Here are your suggested time related topics: