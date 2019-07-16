



Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!



Hello, here’s your forum. Totally on time. Totally. Please regale me with stories about a time when you tried to pull a fast one over on another person. This story has nothing to do with the current state of the Open Forum.

If you don’t want to talk about that, then let me know about a time you were running late. Did it all work out? Did you get fired?

Advertisement

Don’t forget to stop by our Discord Chatroom if you want to have a more rapid-fire conversation with fellow TAYers! And, if you want to talk to an Admin or Author about something and don’t know how to reach them, you can look them up in our DirecTAYry.