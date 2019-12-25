TAY: Open Forum - "Toy Day And Thank You" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hey TAY! It’s Toy Day! Except if you know Animal Crossing, that was actually yesterday. In the real world, it’s Christmas day and Hanukkah, too. It’s also Wednesday! So however you may celebrate, or not, I hope you all have a great one with family, friends, a peace of mind.

It’s been a crazy year on Kinja, and it can feel as though we’re on borrowed time. We’re still here, celebrating another year, and for that I’m thankful.

I just wanted to say thank you to you all. Since 2013, I’ve seen a lot of people pass through this space. Some have stayed, some have become lurkers, some may check in from time to time. What I’ve seen is a wonderful place of great writers, fun and thoughtful people, many of you I now call friends.

So, here’s to all of you: TAY is what you make of it, and you’ve all made this the best place around.

Here are your suggested topics:

Just the one today - talk about whatever you like: your day, what you got for the holidays, or nothing at all.

