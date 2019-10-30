TAY: Open Forum - "Traditions" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hello TAY, we’re here. We’re trucking along. It’s Wednesday. We got this.

I t’s the day before Halloween and usually I’d be excited because I love October, love Halloween and handing out candy, and all that fun stuff but this October has just felt overly long. I can’t really complain about anything in particular regarding personal matters but I don’t know. Where did my Halloween spirit go this year?! Will this affect my mood for Thanksgiving? Is it the weather? Hrm.

This morning I was thinking about the holidays and traditions— I can’t say I have a Halloween tradition...except maybe doing an internal rating of kids’ costumes. Bwahaha. Oh, I do let the first kid (or kids) who come trick or treating at our house pick the candy they want though. That’s something, I guess?

Here are your suggested topics:

