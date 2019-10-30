TAY: Open Forum - "Traditions" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hello TAY, we’re here. We’re trucking along. It’s Wednesday. We got this.
It’s the day before Halloween and usually I’d be excited because I love October, love Halloween and handing out candy, and all that fun stuff but this October has just felt overly long. I can’t really complain about anything in particular regarding personal matters but I don’t know. Where did my Halloween spirit go this year?! Will this affect my mood for Thanksgiving? Is it the weather? Hrm.
This morning I was thinking about the holidays and traditions—I can’t say I have a Halloween tradition...except maybe doing an internal rating of kids’ costumes. Bwahaha. Oh, I do let the first kid (or kids) who come trick or treating at our house pick the candy they want though. That’s something, I guess?
Here are your suggested topics:
- Do you have any Halloween traditions?
- What’s the best plan a video game villain ever came up with?
- If you’ve ever gone trick or treating or a Halloween party, what was your best costume?
- What was your most disappointing Halloween ever?
- Boo or Dry Bones?