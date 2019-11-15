TAY: Open Forum - Uncertain Future / The Most Effort I've Put Into An Open Forum In A Long Time

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! I totally forgot to post last week because of how hectic it was after learning of TA Y’s potential imminent demise and t he uncert aint y that follo wed . But now that things have settled down a bit and I’ve had almost two weeks to reflect , it’s time to get back into the swing of things. I’ m actuall y re membering to write this the night before for once. I figure that since we don’t know how m uch time we have left w ith this website, we sho uld make the most of it. From now until this place i s no more, I’m going to p ut as much effort into it as I can! If this incarnation of TA Y is going to end, let’s see to it that it goes out on a high note.

So, TAY, h ow’s it going with you ? On my last Forum there were 6 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 17. Let’s beat that number today! I’m all in for conversation.

How was your week? Got any fun plans this weekend?

What is your favorite TAY memory?

What is your favorite thing about TAY?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

