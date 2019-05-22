Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hiya TAY!
I’m constantly having bizarre dreams. Last night, I think Moe Szylak was there and I don’t even know, nor do I want to talk about it. Apart from that, I distinctly remember wanting so badly to hear a song—putting on my headphones and just taking it in because I don’t think I heard it in a while but it was exactly what I wanted.
When I awoke, I couldn’t remember what it was and it’s been bothering me since. There are millions of songs out there! Of those, I only have a few thousand in my collection. But it’s still a lot for me to try to figure out what it is I wanted to hear. Curse my dream memory, curse it!
In other dreams news, I have not been playing Mediamolecule’s Dreams, which is now in Early Access on PS4. I want to though but sometimes I feel I’m just not that creative. I’m a pre-fab kind of LEGO person, and I’m guessing the same may happen for Dreams. But how do I know unless I try, right?
For today’s suggested topics:
- If you could create a game (or maybe you dabble in game making as is! Some of you talented people out there already do), what sort of game would you create?
- Share a funny or nonsensical dream you’ve had.
- What’s a good song you’ve heard lately? And do you know what mine was? No? Anyone? Okay...
Advertisement
Pretty sure it wasn’t this one but I tried going down a rabbit hole and was quickly diverted when I came across this one: