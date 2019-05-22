Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

Hiya TAY!

I’m constantly having bizarre dreams. Last night, I think Moe Szylak was there and I don’t even know, nor do I want to talk about it. Apart from that, I distinctly remember wanting so badly to hear a song—putting on my headphones and just taking it in because I don’t think I heard it in a while but it was exactly what I wanted.

When I awoke, I couldn’t remember what it was and it’s been bothering me since. There are millions of songs out there! Of those, I only have a few thousand in my collection. But it’s still a lot for me to try to figure out what it is I wanted to hear. Curse my dream memory, curse it!

In other dreams news, I have not been playing Mediamolecule’s Dreams, which is now in Early Access on PS4. I want to though but sometimes I feel I’m just not that creative. I’m a pre-fab kind of LEGO person, and I’m guessing the same may happen for Dreams. But how do I know unless I try, right?

For today’s suggested topics:

If you could create a game (or maybe you dabble in game making as is! Some of you talented people out there already do), what sort of game would you create?

Share a funny or nonsensical dream you’ve had.

What’s a good song you’ve heard lately? And do you know what mine was? No? Anyone? Okay...

Pretty sure it wasn’t this one but I tried going down a rabbit hole and was quickly diverted when I came across this one: