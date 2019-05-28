Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Hiya Tay!

I had a conversation yesterday with a friend about visual novells and it stumble into a conversation of “what are games.” Yes, I know, this has been talked to death. But we had that conversation in a Vrchat world that looked like a minecraft level. Which felt kinda meta.

One thing I enjoy about VR is how it has given me more access for “weird games”, with new ideas or new ways to experience old games. A lot of these games doesn’t have much of a budget or a mainstream appeal. But shows how the medium can grow in different directions. Like this week Trover saves the universe comes out on PS4. (Although I am waiting for it to come out on PC.) I have no idea if this game is good or not. But I like the idea how it mix VR with platformers and FP games. There is also Vrchat. That steams says I have wasted about 300 hours in. Sense a lot of this game is open for anyone to add stuff if you have a little bit of skills in Unity, the game can sometimes feel like an experiment box for VR in general. I played a multiplayer version of Slender in it, and all kinds of horror related content. I’ve also played Werewolf in it. Trying to figure out which player shaped like an anime character is lying. And sense you can see some of their body languish and hear their voices it kinda works. And recently I’ve found a graffiti world that I have fallen in love with. Where I just try to draw on a wall, with some relaxing music playing in the background. It has sort of made me wanna try doing real graffiti at some point.

Games are a huge medium these days and has technology continues to developed games will as well. Like art I find the discussion of what is a game meaningless. Because regardless if you find a certain type of software a game or not it’s not really going to change anything. But everyone gains from new ideas and ways to experience software. The next big mainstream game might at first be considered a niche title or inspired from one. Like how Minecraft ones started. So trying to discount weird games because you don’t consider them “games” is a disservice to the medium and yourself.

Anyway, here are some suggested topics for today.