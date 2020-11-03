Tay Open Forum - Welp... Guess we have an election.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

A thought crossed me, “wait, didn’t I write my first open forum when Trump was elected?”, and yes, pretty much. My first open forum was on the 29th of November 2016. I can’t believe I have been doing this for 4 years.

US politics interest me. It is a superpower in the world. What happens there affects the rest of the world. When George Bush made torture legal against terrorists post 9/11 we saw an increase in the use of torture in the whole world. Because USA made it legit. But also good things. When Black lives matters started earlier this year similar demonstrations happen around the world. The “me too” movement has been huge here in Sweden, but it started in the USA. So in many ways, both culturally and politically, what happens in USA can change the world.

Which is why I am interested in following what is going on there in that crazy country. I read 4 books about the current goverment. I listen to podcasts about american politics weekly. I’ve also taken tomorrow of so I can follow the election tonight. Thats not something that is common here. But it has become a thing for me. I’ve stayed up to watch the 2 previous elections and really enjoyed it, so wanted to do it again. Not sure how long I will managed to stay awake. But will try manage to 3-4 am at least. Not that I am expecting to get a result.

But lets be real here. There are many things I disagree with USA’s politics on a fundamental level. Overall I find the entire political system broken. All donations is just another word corruption, the two party system is a joke of a democracy, the balance of power between the government and the court is close to ruin. But even so, I do think people should vote. I am worried. The country, and current election is extremly polorized. There is pretty much no middle voters anymore. That is an dangerous position. You shouldn’t just vote to vote away a bad person. But towards to give the country some chance to heal and real conversations about politics can start again. With the two candidates avaliable one of them breeds on this conflict. His entire political “career” has lived on blaming the other side or minorites and other countries. He is not capable of solving this. He has no humility nor compassion. And I do mean none. The word “humble” is a foreign concept for him. He’ll just make it worst because that is what made him president.

But who am I kidding. Most of you here already know this .

