So E3 has pretty much come and go again for another year, and while I haven’t been paying much attention I have seen a mixed response. Some people were happy and some people weren’t. For every EldenRing we got, we were cursed with a Commander Keen. It’s over now though, and we’re left with only one question. What do now? Wait patiently until a game we want is out? Play a new one now? Why are we here? Just to suffer? Hahaha I’m only joking...

...I have no idea what to do with my life.

So with that, here’s my questions for you fine folk:

• What were you favourite announcements?

• Least favourite?

• Something you wish you was announced?

• Biggest surprise?

• A random question, but I haven’t been here in a while, so has anyone have anything exciting currently going on in their lives?

Besides from that, feel free to Talk Amongst Yourselves!

Here’s a song to kickstart your day:

Hold You Know - Vampire Weekend

Have a nice day everyone!