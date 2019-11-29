TAY: Open Forum - What's Old Is New (To Me)

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 17 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today!

I hope you all had a lovely Thanksgiving (or a lovely regular Thursday if you aren’t American)! Mine was spent at my Aunt and Uncle’s. It was their first time hosting since moving into their new place. It was a nice time. I’m thankful I don’t really have any horrible people in my family.

Anyway, a friend of mine got me to play the original StarCraft recently. As this forum’s title might have implied, this is the first time I’ve played it. I didn’t own a lot of PC games back in the day and Age of Empires II was the only RTS I had at the time. A friend had StarCraft and I watched him play is a couple times at his house, but he’s not someone I’m friends with anymore. So yeah, my buddy recently got an urge to replay StarCraft II, a game he’s a big fan of, and was talking to me about it and suggested I play both because they’re free to play now and have been for a while. I finished the Terran campaign just last night and I’ve been enjoying the game so far. It definitely shows its age, especially since I didn’t buy the fancy remastered version, but it’s still a solid experience.

Now, enough abut me. What’s going on with you guys?

How was your Thanksgiving? What was the best dish?

What’s an old game that came out when you were a kid that you never played until recently?

What’s your favorite “retro” thing?

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

