TAY: Open Forum -- "What's Your Go To" Edition

Hi TAY! Yep, another Wednesday. Hope you’re all doing as well as can you can in this weird new reality we’ve found ourselves in.

On the gaming side of things, I’m still plugging away at my second Fire Emblem route. Actually, I have a story about that. One of my characters straight-up disappeared in the second half of the game and I have no clue why. He didn’t die and even if he did, I’m playing on casual and not permadeath. I’m hoping he turns up somewhere... I need my archer!

But that’s not why I’m here. I was thinking about it and in the past, I used to gravitate towards JRPGs. Lots and lots of JRPGs (and by lots I really mean: time spent because they’re long). I still love JRPGs. But I realize that since there are so many indie games, I guess I play a lot a bit of everything? Except maybe first-person shooters. I can’t handle the FP as it makes me ill but I did play Destiny 2 that one time! That counts towards something, right?

