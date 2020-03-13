TAY: Open Forum - Where the Heck is Everyone?

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or comment about anything. Feel free to check out the other articles on TAY, AniTAY and TAYClassic. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then check out this TAYTorial!

What’s up ya TAYter tots? It’s forum time! On my last Forum there were 4 comments. The record since I started tracking this is 23. Let’s beat that number today! We’ve got a pandemic on our hands and it’s advised to stay in as much as possible so you’ve got less excuse to pop in and join the discussion.

I’ve noticed that it’s been kind of dead in the Open Forums lately and I want to change that. Let’s get some discussion rolling! As a member of the more vulnerable population in a state that’s starting to get a lot more cases of coronavirus , I’ve been taking extra car to go out as little as possible. That means spending more time on the Internet. Having great conversation in the OFs like back in the day will certainly go a long wa y toward passing all this time I now have on my hands. But beyond that it would be nice to see TAY being a more active place. Anyway ...

How was your week? Hope you’ve been keeping safe and healthy!

What do you do to avoid cabin fever when you’re stuck inside for a while?

What’s something you enjoy discussing? Let’s talk about it!

Discuss below or Talk Amongst Yourselves about whatever you want! I’ll be sure to dive into the comments as soon as I can.

