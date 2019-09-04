Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
Hello everyone. How has everyone’s week been so far? It’s a short one if you’re in the US but those always feel so much longer to me... Although, I worked on Monday so it’s not technically short for me.
Anyway, been trying to make progress in Fire Emblem. I chose the Blue Lions because I liked how the class looked, plus my two other friends each picked the other houses. So we made a bit of a pact on our own.
So, I’m playing and one of the classes has no horse. I’ve been playing with this character with a horse for the longest while, and then things happened, and suddenly he was without a horse due to the unique class. I thought maybe, you know, times were tough when war happened so no horse but no! The class just does not have a horse and it’s the weirdest thing. Should I put him back on a horse? But that’d mean I’d have to change his class again. I’m a horsey dilemma. A dumb one, to be sure.
Here are your suggested topics:
- Horses in video games, yea or neigh?
- Who’s your favorite and/or least favorite video game mascot?
- What meal would you like to have right now. I’m hungry.