Hello everyone. How has everyone’s week been so far? It’s a short one if you’re in the US but those always feel so much longer to me... Although, I worked on Monday so it’s not technically short for me.

Anyway, been trying to make progress in Fire Emblem. I chose the Blue Lions because I liked how the class looked, plus my two other friends each picked the other houses. So we made a bit of a pact on our own.

So, I’m playing and one of the classes has no horse. I’ve been playing with this character with a horse for the longest while, and then things happened, and suddenly he was without a horse due to the unique class. I thought maybe, you know, times were tough when war happened so no horse but no! The class just does not have a horse and it’s the weirdest thing. Should I put him back on a horse? But that’d mean I’d have to change his class again. I’m a horsey dilemma. A dumb one, to be sure.

