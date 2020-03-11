TAY: Open Forum - "Wishlists" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY . Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY , TAYClassic, and AniTAY . Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAY Torial !

So as I ponder all the games I want and the one game (Cold Steel III) I need to finish before Animal Crossing takes over life, I decided I needed to compile a reminder list. All the games I want but will wait for sales on and whenever I have time to play them. Which, of course, is technically never because there are too many games.

Advertisement

Here’s what I came up with:

The Witcher: Thronebreaker

Langrissa I & II collection

Okay, that’s all I can think of the moment. It’s been a long week! But you know? It’s okay that’s all I can think of because it’s dangerous to keep adding games to my backlog. I’m so excited about lots of games I already own but nope. Gonna stick to my guns and stop jumping around from game to game to game. I’ll never finish Cold Steel III that way! I’m still having a ton of fun with it and I’m so close to the end. Let it not be another Persona 5 situation...

Here are your suggested topic(s):