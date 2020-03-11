TAY: Open Forum - "Wishlists" Edition

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog,TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, talk about anything here, or check out the other articles on TAY, TAYClassic, and AniTAY. Is this is your first time on TAY? Then scope out this TAYTorial!
So as I ponder all the games I want and the one game (Cold Steel III) I need to finish before Animal Crossing takes over life, I decided I needed to compile a reminder list. All the games I want but will wait for sales on and whenever I have time to play them. Which, of course, is technically never because there are too many games.
Here’s what I came up with:
The Witcher: Thronebreaker
Langrissa I & II collection
Okay, that’s all I can think of the moment. It’s been a long week! But you know? It’s okay that’s all I can think of because it’s dangerous to keep adding games to my backlog. I’m so excited about lots of games I already own but nope. Gonna stick to my guns and stop jumping around from game to game to game. I’ll never finish Cold Steel III that way! I’m still having a ton of fun with it and I’m so close to the end. Let it not be another Persona 5 situation...
Here are your suggested topic(s):
- What game are you super close to finishing but just fell off of? What’s the reason? This is not aimed at anyone out there who is almost done with Outer Wilds and didn’t finish it yet. Nope. Not any pocoGRANDES people, for sure.
- What game (or games?) is on your wishlist?