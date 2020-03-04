TAY Open Forum - Withdrawal Edition

This has been a kind of crazy week. Last Wednesday was Ash Wednesday the start of Lent for many people. While I am not a very religious individual I have always been attracted to the concept of self-denial. As such fasting for Lent has become a yearly tradition of mine. Each year I attempt a fast more challenging than the last. This year I am tackling my ultimate challenge: giving up coffee and nearly all caffene.
To some thing may not be too difficult. For me it is. I am sort of addicted and as such the withdraw symptoms have been going strong. While I am sleeping great, I can still feel randomly tired. For a period of a few days I had random headaches. You know... the usual but I am managing.
So TAY here are today’s suggested topic(s):
- Have you ever done a fast. For religious, personal, or really any reason what so ever?
- Have you ever gone through withdrawl and if you have give me some tips. Its sucks...
- What good games have you been playing lately? I need something fun to keep my mind off the want for coffee...