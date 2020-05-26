Tay Open Forum - Yeah, I read a manga ones.

Welcome to the Open Forum, hosted by Kotaku’s reader-run blog, TAY. Feel free to join in the topic discussion, or talk about anything here. Is this is your first time on TAY? If you want to you can introduce yourself here. If you want to write and share your own stuff on TAY then make sure to read this TAYTorial! You can also read more community created content on AniTAY and TAYClassic.

Sup Tay!



After a rough week last time things are kinda more calm this week? Not much has changed really but perhaps I am just more numb to it.

But I feel like we’re done talking about that for now. One thing I’ve been doing a lot more these days is reading. Right now I am reading Tokyo Vice that I got recommend to here. It is a lovely little book about sex, booze, journalism, and some stuff about the Yakuza in Japan. But reading it I am honestly more fascinated about how crazy it seems to have been to be a journalist in the 90s Japan.

I’ve also read my first manga in like forever. Never read that much manga ever. But I did read Love hina and Dragon ball when I was around 13-15 years old. Out of curiosity however, I bought the first book in the in the *takes a deep breath* “I’ve been killing Slimes for 300 years and maxed out my level”-manga. Not sure how I discovered this one . But because I googled it ones the book kept coming up as an ad everywhere to remind me that it existed. It might say something how stressful my life is now since I eventually actually clicked on the ad and bought it.

But it was nice reading something so lighthearted, and I feel like I read too few comics in general. So I will probably buy the next volume aswell. (Hmmm, would be nice to go to a book store nearby and get it. Maybe go to some bar afterwards so I can sit outside and read it in the sunshine. Okay I got that planned now.) I have also bought “In Real Life” , a comic I haven’t read yet. But heard good things about.

Anyway, here are some suggested topics for today: