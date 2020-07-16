TAY Open Forum: You Bring Honor To Us All Edition

Illustration : Arkane I guess?

Now that you have Mulan songs stuck in your head... Nior asked me to cover for him so here I am! So what’s new with me? Well. We had a giveaway where we gave away a copy of Cyberpunk2077. Did you know?!!? Wingzero /BriBri/that guy you know from that thing won! Congratulations Brian!

So I want to do ANOTHER giveaway but this time for something different. Today’s Open Forum Question of The Market Research Day is:

What would be a prize that you would go the extra mile for?

In other random blatherings - I am playing through dishonored and I don’t know if I have ever been so conflicted on a game. It does so much right, yet so much wrong (anytime a game basically pleads with you to Save Scum, then it has some severe design issues imo).

