It has been a little over a week since Game of Thrones has ended and as such peoples eyes are starting to wander to what is new and exciting in the world of prestige television. Luckily, for people who love modern classics being turned into incredibly casted mini-series Good Omens is dropping later this week and I have a feeling it will be delightful. I mean just look at that photo!

Of course there are many other things in the pipeline to keep us nice and entertained as the weather finally shifts into something resembling summer. Which are good omens of things to come in their own right. So I ask you TAY:

Are you as excited for Good Omens as I am?

If not. What are you excited for in the near future.

Any fun summer plans to keep things going.

Or just Talk Amongst Yourselves!