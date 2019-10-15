TAY Open - Its the FINAL COUNTDOWN Edition

Another forum means another week is starting up and with Canadian Thanksgiving behind me the final countdown to my most anticipated game of the year begins! On October 22, 2019 Trails of Cold Steel III will debute in the West more than two years (and a sequel) behind its Japanese release. However, that is okay as it is FINALLY happening.

I know I am not alone around these TAY corners in anticipating this title. Its a long time coming and I am hopeful the partnership between Nihon Falcom and NISA will result in more games coming westward. Considering The Legend of Heroes is far from over. That being said I will savor this game and the hundred plus hours of melodramatic entertainment it will give me.

Some questions for the day!

Anyone else looking forward to Trails of Cold Steel III? If not, you’re dead to me (joking... mostly).

What was the last game you were really excited about. For me I’d say it was The Witcher 3 and Final Fantasy XV.

Did those games live up to your hype and expectations for them? For most OH HELL YES and ya it did.

Or you can always Talk Amongst Yourselves! Enjoy!

