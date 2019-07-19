



I don’t know what is happening here but anyway...

As someone who is mildly to moderately obsessed with the board game Gloomhaven, I wanna give the digital version a whirl. If you’re at all interested in joining me I’ll be streaming it starting about...oh now ish for about an hour or two until someone comes home and is like hey it’s your birthday let’s celebrate!

You can watch here or go to the TAY home page and I’m in chat. Or as always you can hop in the discord and ping me like crazy. It might not make anything happen but it might be fun. I dunno, knock yourselves out!





If you have any questions you want answered about either the digital or physical version of the game and you can’t make the stream, feel free to comment below and I’ll answer when I hop on next!

