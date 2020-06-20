TAY Podcast: Call for Guests!

Do you have an exciting project you’re working on and want to share with the community? Have you just reached an important milestone in your life or career that you think would make for a good story or anecdote? Are you incredibly boring and just want to relax and have a conversation while playing some trivia type games?



If any of those sound appealing and you’d like to throw your name into the ring head on over to the discord (sorry if you’re anti discord this is just the most easy way to schedule and handle this. If you’re severely against it you can comment below and we can figure something out maybe), go to the #podcast-application channel and type in why you’d like to be on the podcast. The message will disappear, don’t worry! We have the message.



Thanks to anyone who listened to our last podcast, it was a bit of a learning experience, as I imagine the next few will be as well. Currently we’re shooting for a monthly but we’ll see how that goes. If we can, I’d love to go bi-weekly or weekly d epending on interest/content.

Discord Link: http://www.discord.me/tay

