TAY Podcast Episode 5 / 0

Unfortunately I can’t figure out how to get the embed to work in Kinja, but after about 4 hours of editing a 45 minute file (never have six people in a chatroom as a podcast), here’s the inaugural episode of the all new all the same TAY podcast.

There was an introduction section that during editing I accidentally cut out so ....oops!



We have:

Quiddity, Raithulu, DisturbedShadow, Hyper, Nior, Future, and Me: Aikage!

This is not going to be the format going forward so apologies that it is maybe a little chaotic and a little poorly edited. I only just learned to use audacity but I think i got the hang of it toward the end. Plus having to generate silence a thousand times made my head hurt.



This is technically episode 5, however I think it’s more of a trial episode to see how it went so I’m hesitant to call it canon just yet :D.

