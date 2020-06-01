TAY Review: Neil Breen's Twisted Pair

Totally authentic looking mustache that is definitely shared among three of the cast.....

A long time ago now, there was a guy named Spacegar who used to come around TAY. For awhile McFist, Barkspawn, he and I would get together every so often and watch bad movies. We watched great ones such as R.O.T.O.R. and Hell Comes To Frog Town. I kind of miss that guy although i think last time I had an interaction with him he was saying some pretty problematic things so maybe it’s best I just hold on to my rose colored memories.

Anyway, I submit for candidacy to anyone’s “bad movie night” Twisted Pair. Double entendre title aside, this movie is flat out bonkers. No joke the opening ten minutes explains that Breen’s character and his twin brother Kale were abducted by aliens, given super powers, and then go back to earth to fight...rogue cyber hacker elements. His brother can’t hack it though so the aliens (?) take away his powers.



If you’re worried there’s not a green screen of Neil Breen watching a Falcon eat in those ten minutes, worry not!

The rest of the movie involves a barely coherent plot that involves taking down a notorious cyber hacker maybe and also Neil finding out that his brother is a serial killer with a drug addict girlfriend? I mean it’s an hour and a half and there’s like 5 different stories going on. The entire movie was shot at a community college in Nevada. The effects are birdemic level. In fact I feel the hidden sub-title of this film should be Neil Breen Discovers Green Screens as MOST Of the movie is filmed in front of one. It’s pretty funny because Neil goes out of his way to “walk around” rocks on the ground which aren’t there which just makes him appear drunk.

Unfortunately, Neil is incredibly protective of his IP and so you can only get the movie from his website:

https://www.twisted-pair-film.com/

Bonus Pic

I greatly urge people to buy all of Neil Breen’s films. They’re all truly special although Double Down might be my favorite. I think we watched that one, ole spacegar and I.