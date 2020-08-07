TAY Round-Up - PSA

Hello TAY!

As you may or may not have noticed, Kotaku’s layout has changed. This means that hyperlinks to our articles no longer appear on the main page in the daily round-up . As it stands now, the TAY round-up looks like a mesh of words and doesn’t make too much sense to viewers of the post on the main page of Kotaku.

And so! I’m here to let you know that, after discussing with Kotaku’s staff, our best option seems to be to give the Round-Up a he adline. Readers will have to click on the article regardless to get to our featured articles.

Please also note that the round-up looks the same in the old view which can be found at k otaku.com/l atest

I’m thinking to keep the headline simple and neutral to avoid any confusion, and still make sense for people coming across it on Kotaku’s website (this is basically a version of what we have on the current round-up):

Check Out What’s New Today From Kotaku’s Reader-Run Community

If you notice on the current/new main page for our most recent round up share, TAY’s blog name is at the top of the article which is why I didn’t include it in the suggested headline here.

Our article pictures should be dynamic/recognizable and draw readers in (as we’ve generally done in the past but just wanted to mention again since we’re now going to be limited to just the headline and the picture on the new layout look ).

Let me know if you have any thoughts about the headline!