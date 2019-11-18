TAY Secret Santa 2019 - Sign Ups

The chill in the air (depending on where you are). The holidays fast approaching. Would you look at that: it’s that time of year again TAY folks. It’s time for our seventh annual Secret Santa gift exchange.



Last year we had a ton of TAY regulars and old friends participate in our Secret Santa festivities, and as always, it was amazing. After reading over the rules you should definitely consider joining in the fun. Here’s the breakdown.

The Rules

1. You have until the 22nd of November to sign up. We’ll start sending out assignment emails on the 23rd and 24th. This way you have some time find a present, and you can take part in the Black Friday insanity if you like.

2. Fill out the form below with your info if you’re interested in joining this year. I’ll be handling everyone’s information. I only share this data with GiantBoyDetective (Ben Bertoli) who is helping me run the whole shebang and we promise we will not hand it out to anyone but your Secret Santa.

3. Everyone who is a part of secret Santa must make a gift guide page, like so. Just post them to your personal blogs and share them here. You will need to let me know in the comments below or by emailing me at zarnyx@gmail.com so I can link them to your name here in the main Secret Santa document. Be sure to tag your post with “Secret Santa 2019”.

4. The spending limit is $25. Do not go over the limit, or other people will be all, “Why did Jimmy get a real horse named Epona and I only got this Halo shirt?!” Be sure to not go too low either. You don’t want to be that guy or gal.

5. Official “Opening Day” will be December 21st. On this day everyone will open their gifts. This means your gift needs to be there by that time. If ever you think a gift will be late, please let us know so I can warn the receiver.



6. Don’t commit if there’s a chance you’re gonna flake. Not sure if you have the cheese to spend on a random internet friend? Don’t risk it! It’s not that we don’t want you, it just makes everything complicated when people decide to bail at the last minute. If you need to save your hard earned dough for family and loved ones we all certainly understand.

7. Don’t wait until the last minute. This seemed to be an issue last year for some folks. It’s not that what they ordered was coming in late, they simply didn’t care enough to purchase something in time. Please don’t be that person. It only adds stress to the whole process.

8. Direct any questions to GDB or Zarnyx. Feel free to email me at zarnyx@gmail.com with any concerns or questions. Please state your TAY/Kotaku handle in the subject line so I know who you are.

The Form

Browsing on your phone? This direct link might make things easier.

The List

GiantBoyDetective

Zarnyx

Aikage

AxelChildofDestiny



DamsonRhee

Disturbed Shadow

DivisionTen



GeoStar



Kcet

pocoGRANDES



Poey Gordon

noxx3



RerTV

SeethingHatred

SpikeSpiegel

Tygore

Umrguy42

Brian White (WingZero351)



The FAQ

Is that $25 before or after tax and shipping? Before

My person has a super vague list or is missing info. What do I do? If you feel your recipient’s gift guide is a bit on the short side, or maybe they forgot to put their shirt size, just contact GBD or Zarnyx and they can request more info for you.

What if I get them something they already own? Then they’ll have two of that item! Just try to think outside of the box and look for items they would enjoy that aren’t widely known. Use their guide and your best judgement.

Can I give homemade items? Absolutely! Sometimes those are the best gifts. Just make sure you put $25 worth of effort into your project.

My item is a little... uh... sexy. Should I give it? No. Let’s not.

