TAY Secret Santa - Are You In?

The holidays are soon upon us, TAY! Which would make it that time of year to start thinking about our annual Secret Santa. This post is to gauge interest on whether we should have it this year.

If you want to participate this year (it’d be our 6th year!), please note that in the comments. For those new to TAY, it’s a secret santa event with your fellow TAY’ers where the spending limit cap is $25. We do a reveal thread usually on the Saturday before December 25, so presents would have to be in your recipients’ hands by then. Here’s a sample of the rules from last year, as well as the reveal thread.

Note: Full details, including the official sign up sheet, to follow should we get enough people to sign up this year.