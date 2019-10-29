TAY Spooky Story Contest!

Yes, It’s two days until Halloween. I’m not ready to let go though! Help enable my inability to cope with Halloween being almost upon us by extending the holiday season well past the actual date!

You have until the completely arbitrary date of November 7th to write in a spooky story. At which point, our panel of TBD judges (apply below) will judge ye harshly and our winner will be decided.

If you win, you gain fame! Notoriety! ...a game from my past two years humble monthly that I haven’t redeemed already given away! A special color on the Discord server if you’re into that sort of thing. Plus the smug feeling of being voted scarier than everyone else :D.