Tay Stuff: LAN party

Hey welcome to TAY stuff. Last month it was voted that we would be doing a Game Night!

I really want to play Remnants: From the ashes or whatever that game is but I’m open to suggestions. If nothing else, there’s always l4d2. Instead of forcing a game on everyone, this will be more informal: if you’re interested in playing video games with your fellow TAYtor Tots, then show up on steam or discord any time after 6 est (I have to eat first😁). We’ll figure out which game to play (maybe jackbox?) Or just spend 5 hours arguing in true LAN party style.

The vote for next month will go live in the #events channel on discord tonight as well or you can drop you suggestion on the comments below.